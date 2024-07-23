Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Missing British man, Ben Ross, has been found alive in Mallorca after a 12-day search.

Ben, 26, a trainee barrister from Wigan, Greater Manchester, disappeared on 10 July after taking a break from his studies to spend time in Palma City, the island capital. He was robbed during a trip to a local beach, and left with "no money, no phone, and no way of contacting anyone", his mum Felix Robinson said.

Friends and family said "a series of unfortunate events" had led to his disappearance, and his mum had previously said a text from her son indicated he was not in the right state of mind. His family announced last night (Monday 22 July) that he has now arrived at the British Consulate in Palma "drained but alive".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing British man, Ben Ross, has been found alive in Mallorca after a 12-day search. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Felix said in a statement posted to an online fundraiser that has helped raise money to find her son that the family is now focused on getting him "back to full health". She said: ”I’m so incredibly grateful for all the help and support we’ve received. Everyone has been truly incredible. We are so relieved to have found him and are now focused on getting him back to full health and home safe and well.”

In the same update, GoFundMe page organiser Carla Speight said he was reunited with his "incredibly relieved" mum earlier today. She wrote: "Today Ben was at the British Consulate in Palma Majorca and met Felix who is incredibly relieved at the sight of her son and being able to hug him."

Ms Speight added that the family is arranging an emergency passport for Ben, who will travel home once he has received treatment for "dehydration and exhaustion". She said: "For now, Felix and her family are requesting some privacy whilst they get Ben back to full strength and home, and they want to extend their thanks to the press, media and public for all their support in finding him.