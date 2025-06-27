A man has been jailed for two years for killing his brother at a motocross event with a single punch.

Ben Starr was at the race with his brother Lee and their families, including both men’s children.

Ben and Lee, who had both been drinking, began to fight after an argument broke out. They were pulled apart by onlookers but a further punch was thrown from Ben at Lee.

A police spokesman said: “Lee was seen to start walking away but collapsed on the floor. This was the fatal punch that caused significant injuries and took Lee's life.”

Ben Starr, left, has been jailed for the manslaughter of his brother Lee after punching him at a motocross event in Wanborough, near Swindon in Wiltshire | Issued by Wiltshire Police

In a statement read to the court, Lee's wife said, "(Lee) was cruelly and senselessly taken from me and our children. I never imagined I would be forced to put into words the unbearable grief that now defines our lives. We had a future full of hope, love and dreams together. But that future was stolen from us in horrific moment, and now every single day is a fight just to keep going without him.

"Lee was only 38, so young with a lifetime of milestones ahead - birthdays, school days, weddings, walking both our daughters down the aisle, family celebrations, teaching the children to drive and watching the grandchildren grow up. All of those moments, the memories we longed to create as a family were ripped away from us in an instant. The future we dreamed of was erased."

Lee Starr, 38, of Lincolnshire, who was assaulted at Foxhill motocross track near Swindon on August 22, died in hospital three days later from his injuries | Google / Wiltshire Police

Det Chief Insp Phil Walker, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team in Wiltshire said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Lee, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.

"A life has been cut short following what should have been an enjoyable weekend at a family event. A single punch has ruined the lives of a family. This was a sensitive case which not only saw family members witness the death of a loved one but also required them to give evidence. I would like to thank everyone involved in the investigation.

“This is another example of a tragic case where one punch has taken someone's life. We would urge people to protect themselves and their friends and family when celebrating or drinking. Know the signs when things start to take a turn for the worse, spot the danger and encourage your friends to walk away.”

The motocross was at Callas Hill, Upper Wanborough, near Swindon, on August 22 last year.

Ben Starr, 35, of Woodside Avenue, Ripley, Derbyshire, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday after admitting manslaughter and was jailed for two years.