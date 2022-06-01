The Manchester City footballer is due to go on trial on 25 July accused of sex offences

Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape.(Credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape.

Mendy pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, which has not yet been put to him and he is yet to enter a plea to.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

When will he face trial?

An order had banned media from publishing the latest charge until the order was lifted by Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, during a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.

He will go on trial before a jury on 25 July along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces.

What is Benjamin Mendy accused of?

The latest allegation, relating to a new complainant, means the 27-year-old stands accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven women spanning between October 2018 and August last year.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight women between July 2012 to August last year.