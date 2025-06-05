A 15-year-old boy has been jailed for seven years and a 31-year-old girl has been spared jail for the manslaughter of an 80-year-old dog walker.

The teenagers, who cannot be named, were sentenced on Thursday at Leicester Crown Court for the death of Bhim Kohli, who was slapped in the face with a slider shoe and kicked and punched by the balaclava-clad male, while the female filmed and laughed.

The boy was ordered to serve seven years’ detention and the girl was handed a three-year youth rehabilitation order by a High Court judge.

A photo issued by Leicestershire Police of Bhim Kohli. PIC: PA Wire

Mr Kohli had been racially abused, laughed at by the girl and left on the ground before his family found him severely injured in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, near Leicester, on the evening of September 1 last year. He died in hospital the next day having suffered a broken neck and fractured ribs.

Mr Justice Turner said it had been a “cowardly and violent attack” on an elderly man who did “nothing to deserve” what happened to him. Both children denied their part in the grandfather’s death but were convicted of manslaughter by a jury at the same court in April, while the boy was cleared of Mr Kohli’s murder.