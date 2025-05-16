Thames Valley Police have described the deaths of three people, including two firefighters, as "unexplained" following a devastating fire in Bicester on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the heritage area of Bicester Motion on Buckingham Road at 6.58pm on May 15, where a significant fire had broken out.

In a statement issued on Friday (May 16), Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe confirmed: “This is an extremely distressing and tragic incident which has resulted in two firefighters and a member of the public losing their lives. “The thoughts of myself and all of my colleagues at Thames Valley Police are with the family, friends and colleagues of those who have died.”

He added: “My thoughts also extend to those who have been affected by the incident, including our colleagues at Oxfordshire County Council, South Central Ambulance Service and our officers and staff who are dealing with this tragedy. “I am also conscious of the impact this incident has had in the local community. We will have additional officers at the scene for a number of days to come, so if you have any concerns please speak to us.”

Thames Valley Police said its Major Crime Team has now launched an unexplained death investigation. “This is currently not a criminal investigation, but we will follow the evidence as our enquiries continue,” Metcalfe stated.

The fire service remains on site, continuing to dampen down the area. Police said once the scene is declared safe, investigators will begin a full examination of the location.

Metcalfe concluded: “I again offer my sincere condolences on behalf of Thames Valley Police to all those affected by this incident.”