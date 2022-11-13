Big Ben has been undergoing conservation work for five years

Big Ben will be struck 11 times at 11am to mark the start of the two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday.

Over the past five years the Elizabeth Tower, and the clockwork and bell mechanism within it, have undergone the biggest repair and conservation project in its 160-year history.

The tower, at the northern end of the Houses of Parliament, which is also known as Big Ben after the bell inside, had been covered in scaffolding during the restoration work but that has now been removed.

Officials say the two-minute silence will mark the official return of the Elizabeth Tower’s bells after they were silenced at the beginning of the conservation programme in 2017.

Grenadier Guards march past the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben in London. (Photo by SARAH MEYSSONNIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)