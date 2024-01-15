The sighting took place in Chesire but the exact location is being kept underwraps

A 'big cat' sighting in the British countryside has been hailed as 'incredible' by experts.

Becky Clarke spotted the mysterious beast prowling through a field while out for a walk. However she almost missed her opportunity to capture the creature on film.

She explained: "We watched it for about 20 seconds on zoom before I realised I hadn’t pressed record. There has been so much disruption in our area with thousands of houses going up over the last five to six years, and now motorway works cutting through green space.

"It was only in the last few years I was lucky enough to see the deer, and now the cat. I suspect their areas have been disrupted so much they have had to move.

"We’re hopeful to see it again."

It is the latest in a line of 'big cat' sightings, which date back decades across the UK. From a jogger in Yorkshire to a YouTuber in Derbyshire in recent years alone.

A 'big cat' sighting in Chesire. Picture: Becky Clarke/ SWNS

Becky's sighting came on a recent Saturday afternoon on the outskirts of a town in Cheshire although its exact location is being kept secret to avoid hunters descending on the area.

Matt Everett, director of recent hit Amazon documentary Panthera Britannia Declassified said: “It’s pretty good evidence, even without scaling you can tell it is a large cat. The birds seemed to get spoiled as if there was a predator nearby too – it’s all consistent with what you’d expect.”

Tim Whittard, co-producer of Panthera Britannia Declassified added: “I think it’s an incredible sighting. We have seen a significant surge in eye-witness reports, as well as people coming forward with new photographic and video evidence since the release of the documentary.