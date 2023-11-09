The group claims to have found what could be the primitive shelter of a Wildman or Bigfoot

Researchers of a new TV series believe they have found Bigfoot's size 23 footprints and woodland lair - in Wales. Investigators say the large footprints measure 16 inches - the same as basketball player Shaquille O'Neal.

The tracks were found in an area of woodland near Caerphilly alongside some ‘stick structures’. The group which claims to have found it says it could be the primitive shelter of a Wildman or Bigfoot.

The paranormal researchers and filmmakers were working on a new TV series. Canadian Sasquatch researcher, Jason Kenzie, said: "It could possibly be a Sasquatch footprint. The toes are clear, but I don’t see a mid-tarsal break.

"The mid-tarsal break is an anatomical feature of the feet believed to be unique to Sasquatch, which is sometimes visible in its tracks. Unfortunately, this evidence is inconclusive because nobody saw what made the footprints, but based on the size alone, it does look closer to an unknown creature than a typical human.”

Back in 2016, a man reported seeing a Bigfoot near Caerphilly Mountain - and even claimed to have caught the creature on camera.

The researchers say a Freedom of Information request was made to North Wales Police in early 2021, asking for details of any reports of 'bigfoot', 'sasquatch', 'yeti', 'ape figure', 'bear-like' or 'wildman'.