The remains of 37 dogs - and 20 live dogs - have been found during a joint operation by police and the RSPCA.

Police say several reports were made about the address in question, which led to organising a visit to the property on Tuesday. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and failing to prevent unnecessary suffering to animals. They remain in custody.

The address is in Crays Hill, Billericay in Essex and Basildon Borough Council is also involved. Police say they are trying to track down the dogs’ previous owners.

Police outside the property in Crays Hill, Billericay in Essex after the remains of 37 dogs were found | Essex Police

Inspector Steve Parry, of the Basildon neighbourhood policing team, said: “As a result of a number of reports relating to dogs which were made through the Action Fraud system, officers from our neighbourhood team have worked alongside colleagues in the RSPCA and Basildon Council to piece together actionable information.

“That work resulted in yesterday’s joint visit. At this stage, we believe we have found the remains of 37 dogs and about 20 live dogs which are now being cared for. The priority for all our partners is to locate their last-known owners. This is likely to be a complex and potentially far-reaching investigation, and we don’t plan on giving a running commentary on it – but we will endeavour to keep the public informed on this investigation when it is appropriate to do so.”

Cllr Aidan McGurran, Basildon council’s cabinet member for environment & leisure, added: “I am aware of the distressing reports following a joint action between the police, RSPCA and Basildon Council officers. This an ongoing police investigation and I would urge residents to refrain from speculating. We are currently working very closely with the Police and the RSPCA and as soon as we have more information we will share any further updates with you.”