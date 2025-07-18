Bilton School closes early amid 'extremist abuse' over Union flag dress controversy
Bilton School, which had originally planned to remain open for a half day on Friday, informed parents that it was closing earlier “in the interests of student and staff safety.”
In a letter sent to families as reported by LBC, the school said: “Over the last week the school has been the target of extremist abuse online and via our telephone systems, which deeply saddens us. The nature and tone of this abuse has escalated in recent days including personal threats to staff. Our primary responsibility remains the safety and wellbeing of every child and member of staff. This is not a decision we have taken lightly… the safety of our school community must come first.”
The backlash followed an incident in which 12-year-old pupil Courtney Wright was placed in isolation for wearing a sequinned Union flag dress to the school’s Culture Day celebration. She was reportedly told her attire was “unacceptable” and was removed from class, placed in isolation, and offered a second-hand school uniform until her father could collect her.
Her father, Stuart Field, 47, said his daughter was left confused and humiliated. “Courtney was so embarrassed and couldn’t understand what she’d done wrong,” he said. “She should not be made to feel embarrassed about being British. And she shouldn’t be punished for celebrating being British – nobody else I’ve spoken to can quite get their heads around it.”
“It’s about being British, the Spice Girls and even the freedom at being able to wear a dress. This is just what being British means to her,” he added.
Courtney had also prepared a speech for the day, celebrating Shakespeare, the royal family, fish and chips, and British humour. In it, she wrote: “Sometimes at school, we only hear about other cultures - which is great because learning about different countries is interesting and important. But it can feel like being British doesn’t count as a culture, just because it’s the majority. Being British is still a culture, and it matters too. It’s part of who I am. So let’s celebrate all cultures — whether they come from far away or right here at home.”
Bilton School headteacher Jayne Delves issued a public apology to the family and wider community earlier in the week. “This incident caused upset for the student and the family as well as members of our wider community,” she said. “I have spoken directly with the student and her family to offer our sincere and heartfelt apologies.”
“As a school, we recognise that we don’t always get things right… We are committed to learning from this experience and ensuring that every student feels recognised and supported when expressing pride in their heritage.”
The school’s trust, Stowe Valley, also apologised, stating: “We deeply regret the distress this has caused and offer our sincere and unreserved apologies. We are reviewing our policies and strengthening staff training to ensure our practices reflect our values of inclusion, respect, and understanding for all.”
Mr Field, meanwhile, said the response to his daughter’s outfit went against the entire purpose of the event. “It’s the school who have made it political and it went against everything the event was being held for,” he said.
He added that another parent told him their son had also been sent home for wearing a farmer’s outfit.
Culture Day, according to the school, was “designed to promote inclusion, understanding, and appreciation of different backgrounds, traditions and heritages.”
Far right leader Tommy Robinson announced Courtney will be attending his protest in London in September in the wake of the controversy. He said: “Courtney was prevented from giving her proud Brit speech to her school. Because of this, she will be centre stage in London on September 13th reading her speech to millions across the world.
