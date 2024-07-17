Blackpool: Man & woman in their 20s killed in house fire as two children rushed to hospital

A woman and a man, both aged in their 20s, have died after a house fire in Blackpool. Police were called to Peter Street at 2.39am on Wednesday following reports of a fire with people reported to be inside the property.

A woman in her 20s was found dead at the scene and a man in his 20s was later pronounced dead at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Two children have been taken to hospital for treatment, with one of them being in “very poorly condition.”

Ch Supt Mike Gladwin, our West Divisional Commander, said: “This incident has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time. I know this tragic news will be met with great sadness in the local community and people will want instant answers.

“However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news. With that in mind, I would ask for patience and that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation.”

A joint investigation into the cause of fire has been launched by the police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. Anyone who saw or captured anything suspicious on their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam in the Peter Street area in the early hours of this morning is urged to call 101 or report it via our website, quoting log 97 of 17th July 2024.

