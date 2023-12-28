People have been told to stay from the popular landmark on Blackpool's famous Promenade

Blackpool Tower is currently engulfed in flames as firefighters battle the blaze. (Credit: Getty Images)

A huge fire has broken out at the iconic Blackpool Tower, with fire crews in attendance.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have six engines attending the scene, after flames were spotted in the metal structure near the top of the famous tower. Lancashire Police are also in attendance at the scene.

In a statement Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We have six fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool. Please stay away from the area. The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations."