Blackpool Tower fire: firefighters attend scene as huge blaze breaks out at landmark
People have been told to stay from the popular landmark on Blackpool's famous Promenade
A huge fire has broken out at the iconic Blackpool Tower, with fire crews in attendance.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have six engines attending the scene, after flames were spotted in the metal structure near the top of the famous tower. Lancashire Police are also in attendance at the scene.
In a statement Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We have six fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool. Please stay away from the area. The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations."
According to reports, visitors and staff have been evacuated from the building. People have been told to avoid the area while fire crews work on containing the fire.
