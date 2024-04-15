Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A five-year-old boy has died after a crash in Bicester. Police were called to the scene on the B4011 at the junction of Thame Road in the Blackthorn village on Sunday (April 14) at 2pm following a collision between a KTM motorcycle and a Ford Focus.

The boy, who was a rear seat passenger in the Ford Focus, died of his injuries at the scene. The rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his forties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver woman aged in her thirties and other passenger in the Ford Focus, a nine-year-old child, were also treated in hospital for less serious injuries.

Lead investigator Phil Hanham of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, a child has died of his injuries. His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with them at this extremely upsetting time.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police. I am particularly looking to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area and who has dash-cam which has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240170525. I would like to thank those who stopped at the scene to offer assistance, and those who have already got in touch with us.