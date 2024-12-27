Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two women killed on Christmas Day in Milton Keynes following a stabbing have been named.

Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24 died in the knife attack that took place at a block of apartments in Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, just after 6.30pm on December 25.

A teenage boy and a man were also seriously injured. Initial reports said a dog injured in the incident also died after being taken to the vets, but police now said the dog had survived.

Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24 died in the knife attack that took place at a block of apartments in Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, just after 6.30pm on December 25. | Thames Valley Police

Police have since charged Jazwell Brown, aged 49, of Santa Cruz Avenue with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (December 28).