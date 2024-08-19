Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky gazers have been treated to bright and vivid sights over the weekend but for those who missed the lunar delights so far, there’s a second chance to see a rare phenomenon.

Monday night (August 19) is set to see the sky lit up with the rare ‘blue supermoon’ set to grace skies. It marks a change from the red and orange-tinged moons that have been spotted over the weekend so far.

Huge moons have been appearing to glow in a red shade over the weekend due to smoke from wildfires in North America. Tonight, a blue moon and supermoon will coincide in a rare lunar phenomenon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is a blue supermoon?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A blue supermoon is the name given to the lunar phenomenon which involved a blue moon and a supermoon coinciding in the sky. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s ‘perigee’ - this is the point where the moon is at its closest approach to the Earth.

Due to its unusual close proximity, the moon can appear extremely large and bright in the sky. It can also affect the Earth itself, causing higher tides than normal.

A ‘blue’ moon actually has two definitions. One definition is when there are two full moons within a single calendar month, or, as Monday’s will class as, the third full moon in an astrological month.

The name ‘blue’ moon does not mean that it will appear in a blue hue in the sky. Experts actually predict that Monday’s blue supermoon could appear more red-tinged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the blue supermoon be visible?

Those in the UK will be in for a treat when to blue supermoon becomes visible at around 8.50pm as it rises from the east sky, with the moon setting at around 6.35am in the west.

However, weather could hinder the visibility in some areas on Monday night. According to BBC Weather, cloud and patchy rain may spread eastward across the country, which will limit visibility in some areas.

There will be another chance on Tuesday evening. While the blue supermoon won’t technically be 100% full on Tuesday night, weather conditions look more favourable for visibility.