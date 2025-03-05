BMW driver arrested as child dies, another injured after car driven onto rugby pitch in Kendal

A child has died and another has been injured after a car was driven onto a rugby pitch in Cumbria.

Police said they were contacted at 4.58pm on Wednesday (March 5) with a report of a collision involving a BMW i40 and two children on a pitch at Kendal Rugby Union Football Club on Shap Road.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The police said: “Police can confirm that one of the children involved has sadly died. The second child involved in this collision is being treated by paramedics.Immediate family members of both respective children have been informed.

Kendal Rugby Club in CumbriaKendal Rugby Club in Cumbria
Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria | Google Maps

“Specialist investigators are at the scene and the area has been cordoned off as initial investigation enquiries take place.” The force added they are treating the collision as an isolated incident and there is no suggestion at this time that this is terror-related.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by reporting online, quoting incident number 195 of 5 March.

