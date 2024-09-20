Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 32-year-old man uploaded a dashcam video to Snapchat showing his car’s speedometer hitting 100 miles per hour, moments before he hit another car and left a woman paralysed.

Gavin Coull, from Fraserburgh uploaded the video, captioned “burning the midnight oil,” just before his BMW crashed into the rear of a Ford Fiesta on the A90 near Ellon, Aberdeenshire, in March 2021.

The impact left a 27-year-old woman, a passenger in the Fiesta, paralysed from the neck down. The collision caused the car to smash through barriers and roll down a grassy embankment. The driver of the Fiesta also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Coull was sentenced to three years in prison at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday (September 20) after being found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. Jurors had been shown the dashcam footage during the trial, which highlighted Coull's reckless driving on the night of March 11, 2021.

| Scotland Police

A blood sample taken after the crash showed evidence of drugs in Coull’s system, and the court heard that his actions were directly responsible for the catastrophic injuries suffered by the woman.

Alison McKenzie, Procurator Fiscal for Aberdeen, said: “This young woman suffered catastrophic injuries as a direct consequence of Gavin Coull’s dangerous driving. In a split second, she was deprived of the normal and rich life she was entitled to expect.

Screen grab taken from video issued by The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) of a dashcam video recorded by Gavin Coull in his BMW showing him clocking a speed of almost 120mph as he drove along the southbound lane of the A90 near Ellon, Aberdeenshire, before crashing his BMW into a Ford Fiesta, causing the 27-year-old female passenger to suffer life-changing injuries. | Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service /PA Wire

“Yet she showed enormous bravery and courage in harrowing circumstances to give evidence to the court. Hopefully, she and her family will gain some comfort from the fact that justice has been served.”

Police Sergeant Craig McNeill of the Road Policing Unit said:“Coull’s disregard for road safety has had a devastating impact on this young woman. His actions highlight the disastrous consequences of dangerous driving and the lasting impact it has on those involved, along with their families and friends.

“Drivers must obey speed limits and respect the safety of other road users. Drivers are responsible for their actions, and the temptation to take risks can have severe and long-lasting consequences for everyone involved.”