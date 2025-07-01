Bodiam Castle incident: Man seriously injured during living history demo as sword goes through his visor
The incident happened during a living history demonstration at Bodiam Castle on Sunday.
A 37-year-man, from Horsham in West Sussex, was hurt when his opponent re-enactor’s sword entered his visor during a combat re-enactment just before 3pm.
Police say he suffered a head injury and is in a serious condition at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.
Det Insp Barry Chandler said: “A man was unfortunately injured during the combat re-enactment. We are treating the incident as an accident and we are offering support to his family. His opponent, a 36-year-old man also from Horsham, and the organisers are helping us with our enquiries.
“We know the re-enactment had drawn a large crowd and understand that anyone who witnessed the scene could have found this distressing.
“We are appealing to anyone who has photographs or videos of the interaction that led to the injury to contact us so we can gain a clear understanding of what happened.”
Please contact police on 101 and quote serial number 806 of June 29.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.