A man dressed in armour was injured at a historical re-enactment when a sword went into his visor - just a few miles from where King Harold lost an eye in the Battle of Hastings.

The incident happened during a living history demonstration at Bodiam Castle on Sunday.

A 37-year-man, from Horsham in West Sussex, was hurt when his opponent re-enactor’s sword entered his visor during a combat re-enactment just before 3pm.

Police say he suffered a head injury and is in a serious condition at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Bodiam Castle, which is owned by the National Trustplaceholder image
Bodiam Castle, which is owned by the National Trust

Det Insp Barry Chandler said: “A man was unfortunately injured during the combat re-enactment. We are treating the incident as an accident and we are offering support to his family. His opponent, a 36-year-old man also from Horsham, and the organisers are helping us with our enquiries.

“We know the re-enactment had drawn a large crowd and understand that anyone who witnessed the scene could have found this distressing.

“We are appealing to anyone who has photographs or videos of the interaction that led to the injury to contact us so we can gain a clear understanding of what happened.”

Please contact police on 101 and quote serial number 806 of June 29.

The 14th century moated Bodiam Castle was built in 1385 to defend England against France during the Hundred Years War. It is about 10 miles from Battle, the site of the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

