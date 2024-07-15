Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The bodies of a man and a woman in their 80s have been recovered from a Cambridgeshire river.

The man and the woman were found on Chain Bridge near March after emergency services responded to reports of concern for the welfare of two people at about 8.35am on Saturday.

The body of a woman was recovered from the river on Saturday afternoon (July 13). The body of a man was found by officers the following day on Sunday.

Both the deaths of the man and the woman are not being treated as suspicious but ‘unexplained’, said the police, as they issued an appeal for information from the public.

Detective Inspector Lee Womack said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who was driving in the area on 10 July and may have dashcam footage of a silver Vauxhall Astra or the man and woman.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police quoting incident 116 of July 13.