Bodies of man and woman in their 80s found in Cambridgeshire river as police describe deaths as 'unexplained'

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

15th Jul 2024, 3:49pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The bodies of a man and a woman in their 80s have been recovered from a Cambridgeshire river.

The man and the woman were found on Chain Bridge near March after emergency services responded to reports of concern for the welfare of two people at about 8.35am on Saturday.

The body of a woman was recovered from the river on Saturday afternoon (July 13). The body of a man was found by officers the following day on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Peterborough Today

Both the deaths of the man and the woman are not being treated as suspicious but ‘unexplained’, said the police, as they issued an appeal for information from the public.

Detective Inspector Lee Womack said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who was driving in the area on 10 July and may have dashcam footage of a silver Vauxhall Astra or the man and woman.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police quoting incident 116 of July 13.

Related topics:PoliceCambridgeshireEmergency servicesPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice