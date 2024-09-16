Body found in Barnsley believed to be missing woman Claire Driver who disappeared three months ago

16th Sep 2024
Police say a body found in Barnsley is believed to be that of a woman who went missing over three months ago.

Officers have been searching for Claire Driver, 44, for weeks after she disappeared on June 24 this year.

An old picture of Claire Driver, 44, from Barnsley released by South Yorkshire Police. Officers say they believe they have found Claire’s body more than three months after she went missing.An old picture of Claire Driver, 44, from Barnsley released by South Yorkshire Police. Officers say they believe they have found Claire’s body more than three months after she went missing.
An old picture of Claire Driver, 44, from Barnsley released by South Yorkshire Police. Officers say they believe they have found Claire’s body more than three months after she went missing. | SYP

Even after months of enquiries, South Yorkshire Police admitted in August how they had run out of lines of enquiry in finding the woman from Wombwell. Now, officers have today (September 15) announced: “A body has been found this morning in the Silkstone area of Barnsley.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, we do believe it to be missing woman Claire Driver. Her family has been informed. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals in the hope to find Claire.”

Previous appeals for information revealed how three confirmed sightings of Claire had all been in the Silkstone area in June, with the last one on June 24 between 2.30pm and 3pm at the junction of Silkstone Lane and High Street.

