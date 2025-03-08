A body has been found in the search for a suspect wanted in a Valentine's day fatal shooting outside a pub in Kent. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

A body has been recovered from the River Thames in search for a suspect linked to the murder of a 43-year-old woman outside a pub in Kent on Valentine’s Day.

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was shot dead in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub just after 7pm on Valentine’s Day, Kent Police said.

The suspect, named as Edvard Stockings or Smith, was known to Ms Smith. Later that evening police said they found a car abandoned on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which crosses the Thames at Dartford 17 miles away.

A man had fallen into the water below. On Saturday, police said a body was found in the Thames near Rainham, Essex, at around 3.45pm on Friday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but, the man’s family have been informed, police confirmed.