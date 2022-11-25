Police asked anyone who was in contact with the body to come forward.

A forensic tent has been set up on Kilburn Drive, Shevington

Police have warned the public a body found on a quiet Wigan street could have “potentially hazardous substances” on it – and anyone who has been in direct contact should seek medical advice.

What happened?

Emergency services were called to Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on Thursday evening after reports a body had been found there.

A police cordon remained in place on Friday morning between the junctions with Shevington Lane and Lyndon Avenue. A forensics tent was also set up on Kilburn Drive and several bags were seen in the road, while residents reported being unable to leave their homes.

What have the police said?

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “At around 7pm yesterday, officers were called to reports of a deceased body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington. Emergency services attended and sadly confirmed these reports. A scene is currently in place at the location and contained on Kilburn Drive with no disruption to the wider area. ​Police are working to identify the body and enquiries are ongoing. We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident.”

They later revealed concerns about unnamed “substances” found on the body and urged people who had been in contact with it to get medical help. The spokesman continued: “Police believe there are potentially hazardous substances on the body and anyone who has had direct contact with the body should speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately. Officers are out speaking to residents and are highly visible in the area.

“The scene is contained, and it is believed there is no wider risk to the surrounding area. We will keep the public updated when we have more information.”

Local reaction

The incident has come as a huge shock to people living nearby.

One resident told our sister title the Wigan Post: “I heard nothing, I fell asleep in front of the TV watching Coronation Street. I woke up because the police were knocking at my door asking if I’d seen or heard anything. I told them I hadn’t and they wouldn’t say what it was. I saw police vans and vehicles, but I thought it was an accident because it’s a blind turn onto the road and people are always flying up and down it.”

Another said: “My husband had just got back from a jazz event in Manchester and told me there was a police cordon on Kilburn. I had no idea, but I’ve been just to Shevington this morning there’s all sorts of rumours going around.

“My daughter called this morning to say that there is a tent near where there is a clearing between houses and they think they’ve found a body. I heard sirens and saw blue lights last night but I just thought they were passing on the main road.”

Another resident added: “I noticed police about at around 11pm and my daughter rang to check on me and tell me to put my alarm on."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident 000910 of 25 November.