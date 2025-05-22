Body washes up on Millisle beach in County Down, Northern Ireland
Emergency services were called to Millisle beach in County Down, Northern Ireland yesterday afternoon.
Police, forensics and coastguard units were spotted on the beach, and the Police Service Northern Ireland told people to avoid the area.
Local UUP councillor Pete Wray posted online: "Sadly I can confirm that a body has been found on Millisle beach this afternoon. Initial reports indicate the body has been brought in from the sea. PSNI remain at the scene and I would ask everyone to give them the time and space to conduct their investigation."