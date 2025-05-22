A body washed up on a popular beach.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Millisle beach in County Down, Northern Ireland yesterday afternoon.

Police, forensics and coastguard units were spotted on the beach, and the Police Service Northern Ireland told people to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at Millisle beach on Wednesday (May 21) afternoon | Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Local UUP councillor Pete Wray posted online: "Sadly I can confirm that a body has been found on Millisle beach this afternoon. Initial reports indicate the body has been brought in from the sea. PSNI remain at the scene and I would ask everyone to give them the time and space to conduct their investigation."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family who will be impacted by this and the individual who found the body."