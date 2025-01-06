Body of man recovered from area of flooding in North Yorkshire as police attempt to identify him
The police said the body was found near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley, without any identification or personal belongings.
North Yorkshire Police said: “Despite extensive enquiries, including with our colleagues in Humberside and West Yorkshire Police, we have been unable to identify him. He was found without any identification or personal belongings. The man is described as white, in his early 50s to 60s, with light brown short hair and stubble.”
The force said the man was wearing brown walking boots, blue denim jeans with a brown belt, a multicoloured knitted jumper with a zip and hood, and possibly a dark green waterproof coat.
They added: “We believe he may have entered the water within the last 24 to 48 hours. Does this description match someone you know who could be missing? Do you have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from the area, or any information that could help us piece together what happened?
“If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250003019. Thank you for your support.”