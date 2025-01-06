Body of man recovered from area of flooding in North Yorkshire as police attempt to identify him

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The body of a man has been recovered from an area of flooding in North Yorkshire.

The police said the body was found near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley, without any identification or personal belongings.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Despite extensive enquiries, including with our colleagues in Humberside and West Yorkshire Police, we have been unable to identify him. He was found without any identification or personal belongings. The man is described as white, in his early 50s to 60s, with light brown short hair and stubble.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said the man was wearing brown walking boots, blue denim jeans with a brown belt, a multicoloured knitted jumper with a zip and hood, and possibly a dark green waterproof coat.

The police said the body was found near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley, without any identification or personal belongings.The police said the body was found near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley, without any identification or personal belongings.
The police said the body was found near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley, without any identification or personal belongings. | North Yorkshire Police

They added: “We believe he may have entered the water within the last 24 to 48 hours. Does this description match someone you know who could be missing? Do you have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from the area, or any information that could help us piece together what happened?

“If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250003019. Thank you for your support.”

Related topics:FloodingCCTVBootsWest Yorkshire PoliceNorth Yorkshire PoliceNorth YorkshirePolice
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice