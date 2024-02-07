Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The body of missing Edinburgh woman Alison Campbell has been recovered in Gullane, East Lothian. Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Alison Campbell, 50, was reported missing on Tuesday (February 6) after she was last seen leaving a Murrayfield property at around 3am. Police launched an appeal to help trace Ms Campbell yesterday and it is understood police officers worked with the Coastguard to search the Cramond Beach area after locating her Toyota Aygo in the area.

Allsion Campbell was reported missing on February 6

