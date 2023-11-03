Every year the RSPCA says it receives an influx of reports about terrified animals during the fireworks season

More than 40 local authorities across England and Wales will now have new, RSPCA-backed rules and policies in place to keep animals and people safer this Guy Fawkes night - and many have backed calls for government-level change too.

In recent years, the animal welfare charity has been working with local authorities across the UK - urging them to introduce specific measures aimed at improving public awareness and preparedness around the Bonfire Night celebrations. Every year the RSPCA says it receives an influx of reports about terrified animals during the fireworks season.

Many councillors put forward RSPCA-backed notices of motion to council meetings urging their local authority to adopt the measures - while others have amended council rules and regulations in the aim of offering more support to vulnerable people, pets, livestock and wildlife. Now the charity says 41 local authorities - including 27 in England and 14 in Wales - have introduced at least some of the measures.

Bonfire Night can be a frightening time for pets (Photo: Firn - Adobe Stock)

These include public awareness campaigns about the impact of fireworks on animals, ensuring all displays on council land are advertised far in advance so residents can take necessary precautions, and promoting the sale of quieter or low-noise fireworks to local businesses.

“It's really positive that so many local authorities have taken proactive steps to help protect animals during the fireworks season - and we hope these measures will ease the stress and fear many animals experience at this time of year," RSPCA local government public affairs manager Lee Gingell said. “We’ve worked with councils across England and Wales on a suite of policies aimed at helping pet owners feel prepared, and ensuring our communities are planning ahead and considering the risks to animals."

Has my council adopted any RSPCA firework fear measures? Here is a full list of councils in England and Wales which have backed the RSPCA measures: England Barnet London Borough Council

Bath and North East Somerset Council

Blackburn and Darwen Council

Bradford Council

Calderdale Borough Council

Cambridgeshire Council

Camden London Borough Council

Central Bedfordshire Council

Cheshire West and Chester Council

Havering London Borough Council

Herefordshire Council

Kingston Upon Thames London Borough Council

Manchester Council

Medway Council

Norfolk County Council

Oldham Council

Peterborough Council

Portsmouth City Council

Rochdale Council

Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

St Helens Borough Council

Sunderland Council

Swindon Borough Council

Torbay Council

Wakefield Council

Warrington Borough Council

West Berkshire Council Wales Caerphilly County Borough Council

Carmarthenshire County Council

Conwy County Borough Council

Denbighshire County Council

Flintshire County Council

Gwynedd Council

Isle of Anglesey County Council

Neath Port Talbot County,

Newport City Council

Pembrokeshire County Council

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council

Swansea Council

Torfaen County Borough Council

Wrexham County Borough Council

There was a load of great work going on at a local authority level ahead of this Bonfire Night, he said, and many councils have helped the charity by urging the UK government to take further action too. "It’s a great reminder of what we can achieve together for animal welfare," he added.

In addition to its work with councils, the RSPCA is urging the UK government to amend fireworks regulations to better protect pets, wildlife and farm animals. The charity wants the sale and use of fireworks limited to one week around Bonfire Night, and other traditional dates - such as Diwali, Chinese New Year and New Year’s Eve, meaning firework season would last for a much shorter timespan.

It is also calling for the government to support firework control zones, which would prohibit displays near horse habitats, sensitive wildlife areas, farms, zoos, and animal centres. A number of councils have already written to the government to support the call, and urged them to limit the maximum noise level of fireworks sold to the public for private displays to 90 decibels.

RSPCA campaign manager Carrie Stones added: "Fireworks are impacting animals each and every year - both during firework season when marked to celebrate traditional events and - more unexpectedly - out of season for other occasions. While many people enjoy watching displays, for many animals the dazzling spectacle of fireworks often becomes a terrifying ordeal.