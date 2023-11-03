Famous politicians and celebrities have to do something to rile up opinion to have their likeness go up in flames. So in light of all the outcry regarding Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) in London, it's no surprise that Sadiq Khan is the latest to do so.

The mayor of London has been unveiled as the effigy for Edenbridge, Kent, at the bonfire night because of his “unpopular decision” to extend the capital’s charge for polluting vehicles. The public in Edenbridge opted for Mr Khan to be the 11-metre guy because of London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez), even though the zone does not cover that area of Kent. It means that Mr Khan will join an unenviable list of names including Donald Trump, Katie Hopkins, and Liz Truss in having giant effigies to represent their likeness and burned on Bonfire Night. Traditionally, effigies portraying Guy Fawkes are burnt on November 5, but it has now become common in the UK for famous faces to get this treatment.

Speaking on this year's effigy, Edenbridge Bonfire Society chairman, Bill Cummings, said: “This year we have chosen Sadiq Khan whose decision to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone has affected many people living and working in our town.

“Unlike those living inside the new extended zone, there is no support for people who live outside it but whose livelihoods and commitments have been greatly affected by this decision.”

Take a look below at images of effigies from previous years too.

1 . Effigies of MP Jacob Rees-Mogg (R) and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson paraded through the streets of Lewes in East Sussex, back in 2019. Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson (Getty Images)

2 . British artist Frank Shepherd of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society poses putting the finishing touches to a giant effigy of former president of FIFA Sepp Blatter in Edenbridge, Kent, back in 2015. Sepp Blatter (JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images)

3 . Frank Shepherd also made a giant effigy of Katie Hopkins in 2013. Katie Hopkins (BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)