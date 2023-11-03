Is your knowledge of Guy Fawkes, Bonfire Night, and the Gunpowder Plot up to scratch?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonfire Night is upon us and for several days now the night sky has been lit up by fireworks, lanterns and pyres across the UK. Many displays are taking place where effigies of Guy Fawkes are often lit.

This is done - as many will know - in celebration of the foiling his failed plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament many centuries ago. The legacy lives on in the annual event. Guy Fawkes could have been responsible for one of the darkest days in British history had he and his co-conspirators been successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's time to see how well you know the finer details of this famous tale. Take the quiz below and see how you get on. If you need more background information, scroll down to the bottom first. Good luck!

Loading....

Fawkes was a Catholic, a group which faced persecution during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I - the last of the Protestant Tudor dynasty. He travelled to Europe to fight for Catholic Spain against Protestant Dutch reformers who were in the midst of what is now known as the Eighty Years War.

After spending time fighting here, he met fellow Englishman Thomas Wintour in Spain. At the time, Wintour was looking for people to join a group of Catholic conspirators led by his cousin Robert Catesby - who is an ancestor of Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington.

They settled on a plan to blow up Parliament during its state opening, when James I, the Queen and his heir would all be in the same place.

Afterwards, they would seek to install King James’ daughter Elizabeth on the throne to serve as a Catholic puppet queen. But the plot was uncovered when somebody let the cat out of the bag...