Middleton death: police launch probe after baby, 1, dies at Greater Manchester house

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
An investigation has been launched after a one-year-old baby died at a house in Greater Manchester.

Emergency services, including police officers and paramedics, were called to Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, at around 2.05pm on Sunday afternoon (June 30).

A cordon was reportedly put in place as an air ambulance landed on a grassy area near Mi Julies Chippy on nearby Windermere Road. The one-year-old child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “At around 2.05pm on Sunday, 30 June, 2024, officers were called to reports of a baby not breathing at an address on Bonscale Crescent in Middleton.

“Sadly, a one-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services. An investigation is ongoing.”

