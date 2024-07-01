Middleton death: police launch probe after baby, 1, dies at Greater Manchester house
Emergency services, including police officers and paramedics, were called to Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, at around 2.05pm on Sunday afternoon (June 30).
A cordon was reportedly put in place as an air ambulance landed on a grassy area near Mi Julies Chippy on nearby Windermere Road. The one-year-old child was pronounced dead on the scene.
Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “At around 2.05pm on Sunday, 30 June, 2024, officers were called to reports of a baby not breathing at an address on Bonscale Crescent in Middleton.
“Sadly, a one-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services. An investigation is ongoing.”