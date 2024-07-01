Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after a one-year-old baby died at a house in Greater Manchester.

Emergency services, including police officers and paramedics, were called to Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, at around 2.05pm on Sunday afternoon (June 30).

A cordon was reportedly put in place as an air ambulance landed on a grassy area near Mi Julies Chippy on nearby Windermere Road. The one-year-old child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “At around 2.05pm on Sunday, 30 June, 2024, officers were called to reports of a baby not breathing at an address on Bonscale Crescent in Middleton.