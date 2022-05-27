Boris Johnson is facing criticism over changes to sanctions for ministers found to have breached the ministerial code

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised over changes to sanctions for breaching the Ministerial Code. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Boris Johnson has been accused of watering down the rules for ministers after it was made clear they will not automatically lose their jobs if they breach the ministerial code.

Ministers who are found to have breached the code will no longer automatically be expected to resign or face the sack, according a new Government policy statement.

It had previously expected that ministers should go if they were found to have breached the code.

The changes come just days after the final report by the senior civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown parties in Downing Street led to renewed calls for Mr Johnson to resign.

Mr Johnson is facing an investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over lockdown parties in Whitehall.

What are the new rules?

The statement said it would be “disproportionate” to expect a minister to lose their job for “minor” breaches of the code.

It said the Prime Minister could instead order “some form of public apology, remedial action or removal of ministerial salary for a period”.

It said revised terms of reference for the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on the code, Lord Geidt, include an “enhanced process” to allow him to initiate investigations with the Prime Minister’s consent, although the final decision rests with the Prime Minister.

“Reflecting the Prime Minister’s accountability for the conduct of the executive, it is important that a role is retained for the Prime Minister in decisions about investigations,” the statement said.

Mr Johnson has drawn backing from allowing his independent adviser on the code, Lord Geidt, to mount investigations into possible violations on his own initiative.

Under his revised terms of reference, there will be an “enhanced process” to enable him to initiate inquiries, but he will still require the Prime Minister’s consent before going ahead.

What’s been said about the changes?

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner wrote on Twitter: “Boris Johnson has today rewritten his own foreword to the ministerial code, removing all reference to honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability. He is downgrading standards and debasing the principles of public life before our very eyes”

While Labour MP Diane Abbott said: “Disgraceful move by Boris Johnson. He wants to change the ministerial code so MPs no longer have to resign for breaching it. In no other job would you be allowed retrospectively to change rules that you yourself have broken.”

And Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: “This is an appalling attempt by Boris Johnson to rig the rules to get himself off the hook.

“The Prime Minister shouldn’t be allowed to decide on his own punishment – with zero accountability.

“This is making him judge and jury in his own case.

“If the Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson lied to Parliament, surely Conservative MPs will have no choice but to sack him.”