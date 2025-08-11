A 60-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 88-year-old man was found dead - and he may have been dead for almost a month.

Police were told about the OAP’s body by paramedics who had been called to a house just before 1pm on Saturday.

A cordon was put up and detectives are investigating. They want to hear about any suspicious activity at the home from July 18 onwards.

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. She is believed to be known to the deceased man.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Following the discovery of the body, we have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who has seen any suspicious activity around the address since Friday, July 18 to please come forward. You may have vital details to help us establish what has happened.

“To enable us to gather as much information as possible about circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and in order to provide legal protection for the individual, we have made an arrest.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while we work to establish what has happened and we would encourage anyone with information or concerns to please speak with an officer.”

The man was found in a house in Edgehill Road, in the Winton area of Bournemouth. The arrested woman is also from Bournemouth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting number 55250117622. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.