Horrifying footage showing the moment a young boy was savaged by a dangerous dog has been released by his family. The "hard to watch" video shows Mohammed Sami Raza playing football outside the house before the attack.

The 10-year-old was left covered in blood with horrendous injuries to his arms and legs after the mutt pounced in a residential Walsall street in the West Midlands on Wednesday (September 13).

The schoolboy had been enjoying a kickaround when the out-of-control animal clamped its jaws around his arm and dragged him to the ground. The horror was captured on CCTV and shows the youngster screaming out in pain and calling for help as the harrowing incident plays out for more than two minutes.

Eventually family members and a passing taxi driver rush to Mohammed's aid as he dragged across the pavement and driveway of his home on Bentley Drive.

Two women and a man battered the dog with a toy gun and other objects before it finally released its grip and ran away. Mohammed was rushed to Walsall Manor Hospital where he is still receiving treatment for his injuries and awaiting surgery.

Dad, Gohar Siddique, 36, shared the distressing footage of what is yet another shocking dog attack in the West Midlands. It comes days after 11-year-old Ana Paun was savaged by a XL Bully in Birmingham and a man died after being attacked by a dog in Stonall, Walsall, yesterday (September 15).

Dad-of-four Gohar, a factory worker, said: "You just never expect this to happen to your own child. He was just playing football in the street.

"He has very bad injuries and is still awaiting surgery now. He is being very brave but it has been traumatic for the family. It was terrifying.

"I just want to make sure this doesn't happen to other people. This should not be happening to young children and its happened three times in our region this week.

"If it were my two-year-old son outside he would not be alive. If nobody had noticed this attack when they did then maybe Mohammed would be too.

"It was just relentless. The dog would not let go. It was only when the passing taxi driver smacked it really hard that it finally stopped.

"He must have been terrified. Its hard to watch the video but I just want to make others aware. These dog attacks are happening far too often.

"People need to make sure they have big dogs locked away. These can be dangerous animals in the wrong hands.

"I was at work at the time it happened. Its a call no father wants to get. Children should be able to play safely. This should not be happening to our kids."

The breed of the dog is unknown and West Midlands Police said it was humanly destroyed after a 60-year-old woman was arrested.

A force spokesperson said: "We were called to Bentley Drive in Walsall on Wednesday, September 13, to reports of a disorder and that a child had been bitten by a dog.

"The ten-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for bite marks on his arm. The dog was seized from the location. We believe the dog managed to get out of its address without the owner knowing.