A 13-year-old boy has died after jumping into a canal.

Police were called after a child did not come back to the surface after jumping in yesterday afternoon.

Police, fire, and ambulance services were at the scene, and the boy was pulled from the water, before receiving first aid. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he sadly died. His next of kin have been informed.

The Exeter Ship Canal at Clapperbrook Lane East | Google

Acting Superintendent Chris Conway said: “This is an awful and tragic incident, and we offer our condolences to the family who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected as they come to terms with their devastating loss.”

It happened at about 4.35pm yesterday in the canal at Clapperbrook Lane East in Exeter, Devon.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.