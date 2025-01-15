Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A two-year-old boy has died while at nursery.

Merseyside Police are investigating what has been called a “fatal medical episode” at a nursery.

Paramedics were called at 12.35pm on Tuesday to the Early Learners Day Nursery in Hawthorne Road, Bootle, and the child was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “He was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital and his family is being supported. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

A message, reportedly from the nursery and shared on social media, said: “Dear parents and carers, as you are aware, this afternoon a medical emergency occurred at the nursery. It is with devastating sadness that we have to inform you of a child’s passing.

“To enable everyone to process today’s tragic events, we have made the decision to close the nursery for the remainder of the week, and also to allow us to continue working with relevant agencies.

“We trust that you understand our decision at this difficult time and we will update you all with further information in the coming days. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”