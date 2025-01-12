Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers have been issued a warning after customers at a BP petrol station suffers breakdowns and damage to their cars after using contaminated fuel.

Dozens of incidents were reported at a BP petrol garage in Rayliegh, Essex on Monday, January 6. The station was shut down on Tuesday (January 7) while the incident was investigated and the affected pump was isolated.

BP confirmed that the contaminated fuel tank had been identified and the station has since re-opened. A spokesperson for the company said: "We are taking steps to assess the potential impact and determine the number of people who may be affected. Any customers with concerns should contact our careline for support - [email protected].”

Drivers in Rayleight, Essex have experienced issued after using contaminated fuel from a pump at a BP petrol station. | Getty Images

Lee Pretlove, a local businessman who run an emergency fuel draining business, told BBC Essex that the incident in Rayleigh has resulted in a “mad week”. Mr Pretlove later told the Echo that water was the cause of the contamination.

He said: "Within an hour of that [first report], our phone hadn't stopped. There's quite a lot of cars affected. There are 40 we've dealt with and more coming in."

What is contaminated fuel?

Contaminated fuel is fuel which contains impurities in it such as water, rust, sediment, bacteria, dirt, metal shavings, algae and organic matter. Contamination can occur in any type of fuel, whether it be petrol or diesel.

According to Ford Motors: “Fuel contamination can occur as the result of vandalism or accident, but fuel contamination also occurs naturally, based on environmental factors. Accidental contamination in fuel could occur from water entering a gas station's underground tanks following a flood or poor quality fuel being delivered to the gas station.”

How do I know if my fuel is contaminated?

It can be difficult to assess whether the fuel you have used is contaminated, with even small amounts in the vehicle being able to cause damage and long-lasting effects. However, there are some way of identifying whether you are using contaminated fuel.

Your car will likely alert you to an issue, with a blinking ‘check engine’ light. While it won’t tell you exactly what the issue is (and it may be blinking for another reason), a blinking ‘check engine’ light on the dashboard can often be the first sign that something may be wrong with the fuel.

You may also spot changes in your car’s performance if driving with contaminated fuel. You may feel that the drive is less smooth, possibly even jerky. There may also be involuntary changes in acceleration or speed.

Another tip is to look at the fuel you used itself. Contaminated fuel tends to be darker in appearance than normal petrol or diesel. If the fuel is cloudy, this may indicate that water is the contaminant.