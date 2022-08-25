Wickes and Screwfix have also confirmed opening times for August bank holiday

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long weekend is the perfect time to get round to finally sorting out all those nagging DIY problems around your home.

Many people will have three whole days without work this weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are thinking of putting up that shelf, or fixing that squeaky door, you will want to make sure you have the right supplies and tools.

DIY stores including B&Q and Homebase have confirmed when stores will be open over the bank holiday weekend.

When is the August bank holiday?

The August bank holiday falls on Monday 29 August in 2022.

It is always on a Monday and happens on the last weekend of August.

Where is it a bank holiday?

The late summer bank holiday is celebrated in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.

Scotland has a bank holiday in early August instead.

Here is when DIY and hardware stores will be open over the August bank holiday:

B&Q opening times

A spokesperson for B&Q confirmed stores will be open as usual on Bank Holiday Monday (29 August).

The hours will be as follows:

7am to 8pm on Saturday (27 August)

10am to 4pm on Sunday (28 August)

7am to 8pm on Monday (29 August)

Homebase opening times

A spokeswomen for Homebase said: “There won’t be any changes to our existing opening hours over the bank holiday weekend.

“Store specific opening time can be found on our website.”

An example of opening hours for Homebase is:

9am to 6pm on Saturday (27 August)

10am to 4pm on Sunday (28 August)

9am to 7pm on Monday (29 August)

Homebase’s store locator can be found on its website.

Homebase. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Wickes opening times

A spokeswoman for Wickes said: “Wickes will be open as usual across the Bank Holiday from 7am until 8pm.”

Wickes will have the following hours over the weeked:

7am to 7pm on Saturday (27 August)

10am to 4pm on Sunday (28 August)

7am to 8pm on Monday (29 August)

Screwfix opening times

A spokeswoman for Screwfix said: “Screwfix stores are open as normal on Bank Holiday Monday (29 August 2022).”

Screwfix stores will be open:

7am to 6pm on Saturday (27 August)

9am to 4pm on Sunday (28 August)

7am to 8pm on Monday (29 August)

What will the weather be like for the bank holiday weekend?

On its website, the Met Office says: “Heavy rain is expected for some areas of the UK on Thursday and Friday, but over the Bank Holiday weekend many will experience drier and brighter conditions.

“The Azores High will move in over the weekend allowing for lengthy spells of dry fine weather for many.”

Aidan McGivern, forecaster, added: “The Azores are a group of islands in the mid-Atlantic. Semi-Permanent high pressure sits here throughout much of the year.

“But what’s been happening through this year so far and especially during the summer, is high pressure from the Azores keeps extending across the UK, hence the warm summer and the very dry summer that we’ve had.

“And that repeating pattern repeats again this weekend.