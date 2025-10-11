Bradford College: David Noutch charged after 'racially aggravated' incident

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
A man has been charged with racially aggravated offences after an incident near a college.

David Noutch, of no fixed abode, has been charged with a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act, racially aggravated assault, threatening with a bladed article in a public place and assault by beating.

He is also charged with two counts of assaulting a constable and causing criminal damage.

Police were called to Bradford College in West Yorkshire on Thursday morning after being told about a man being armed with what looked like a knife. The man was detained by college security staff and then arrested.

Noutch, 31, who West Yorkshire Police say “self-defines as white British”, is in custody and is due before Leeds magistrates this morning.

