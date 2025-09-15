Bradford explosion: Two arrested for metal theft after house blows up - five people left injured
Emergency services were called to Southfield Lane in Bradford on Sunday night following reports of an explosion at about 10.10pm.
Police, fire and ambulance services were sent to the empty house, which had been significantly damaged. Two adjacent properties were also damaged and a man, woman and boy were taken to hospital for minor injuries.
A 28-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of metal theft and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A 27-year-old man was located near to the scene with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, which are described as not life threatening.
Photos show the aftermath of the explosion with the area cordoned off and rubble strewn across the ground.
Supt Lucy Leadbeater, from Bradford District Police, said: "A number of enquiries remain ongoing into this serious incident. While the cause of the explosion at this empty property remains under investigation, we are investigating reports of a metal theft taking place there just prior to the incident."