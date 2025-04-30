Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who pestered his ex with phone calls up to 100 times a day while he was in prison has been given more time behind bars.

In total Brendan Gourley called his former girlfriend more than 13,000 times in eight months, with many of them being threatening and abusive calls. This works out as more than 50 calls a day, on average, and often he would contact her several times an hour.

Gourley, 37, had been arrested and recalled to prison in late February last year and was there until October. A month before his release, Gourley’s former girlfriend contacted police saying he had threatened to harm her or show people intimate images of her.

She said he had been verbally abusive to her and members of her family in messages and voicemails, and investigations revealed he had been using a prison tablet device to contact her.

Data from the tablet revealed Gourley had called his ex about 13,000 times between March and October 2024 – sometimes more than 100 times every day.

The woman, from Peterborough, told police Gourley threatened her into sending him money in prison. She claimed he told her he wasn’t afraid to hit a woman or a female police officer, and said he would send someone round to her home to hurt her if she supported police against against him.

Gourley was arrested but denied trying to get in contact with his former girlfriend. When his own abusive voicemail was played back to him, Gourley denied it was his voice and continued to deny any wrongdoing.

However, he later admitted one count of harassment with fear of violence at a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court in February.

Gourley, of Anford Close, Nottingham, was sentenced at the same court on Friday where he was handed three years and three months in prison. He was also given a restraining order for five years, preventing him from contacting his victim in any way.

Detective Constable Jake Owen, who investigated, said: “Gourley’s threatening behaviour and the impact it has had on his victim cannot be underestimated.

“As this case highlights, behaviour of this nature can leave victims feeling isolated and very frightened. I hope the conclusion of this case allows the victim to move on from this upsetting period of her life and gives her some closure.

“It’s important that victims of harassment know we are always here for them and will support them. We would encourage anyone who fears this may be happening to them to get in touch, no matter how small or insignificant the behaviour may seem.”

More information, support and advice can be found on Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s stalking and harassment web page .