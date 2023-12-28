Brent Cross: Police block road to busy London shopping centre after centre receives 'threatening email'
Images show that roads surrounding Brent Cross Shopping Centre have been blocked by police
Christmas sale shoppers have been blocked from entering a London shopping centre amid reports of a security threat.
Met Police vehicles were seen blocking the roads surrounding Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north-west London. According to police, the shopping centre received a "threatening email" this morning before the centre opened to the public.
A search was initiated by officers. It has now been confirmed that no suspicious item was found on the premises.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Police were called at approximately 09:20hrs on Thursday, 28 December after a threatening email was sent to Brent Cross Shopping Centre. As a precaution, officers carried out a search of the building which wasn’t open to the public at the time.
"Nothing suspicious was found and the incident was stood down. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."
