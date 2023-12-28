Images show that roads surrounding Brent Cross Shopping Centre have been blocked by police

Brent Cross shopping centre in London has been blocked over amid reports of a suspected 'security threat'. (Credit: Google Maps)

Christmas sale shoppers have been blocked from entering a London shopping centre amid reports of a security threat.

Met Police vehicles were seen blocking the roads surrounding Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north-west London. According to police, the shopping centre received a "threatening email" this morning before the centre opened to the public.

A search was initiated by officers. It has now been confirmed that no suspicious item was found on the premises.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Police were called at approximately 09:20hrs on Thursday, 28 December after a threatening email was sent to Brent Cross Shopping Centre. As a precaution, officers carried out a search of the building which wasn’t open to the public at the time.