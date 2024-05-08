Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The army’s bomb disposal unit has been called to an address in Barnsley after police found “a number of suspicious items”. At around 7.10am today (May 8), police executed a warrant on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called and a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution while emergency services work together at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo: Stock image / National World

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation. We will update you again as soon as we have more information.”

Explosive Ordnance Disposal is the Royal Engineers' bomb disposal and high-risk search experts. Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.