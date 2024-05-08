Brierley Road police incident Barnsley: Army's bomb disposal unit called as public advised to avoid area
The army’s bomb disposal unit has been called to an address in Barnsley after police found “a number of suspicious items”. At around 7.10am today (May 8), police executed a warrant on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called and a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution while emergency services work together at the scene.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation. We will update you again as soon as we have more information.”
Explosive Ordnance Disposal is the Royal Engineers' bomb disposal and high-risk search experts. Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.
Public transport may be disrupted and some roads are closed. The situation is ongoing.