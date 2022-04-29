The best coastal locations to visit this year have been revealed in the 2022 Which? annual survey

With the first summer open for travel since the Covid-19 pandemic began, many people will be looking to jet off on holiday.

However, the thought of queues and delays at the airport, along with the spiraling cost of living, would be enough to put anyone off travelling abroad this summer.

But fret not, as the British coast has some fantastic destinations and staycations for you to visit for a fraction of the price.

The Which? annual survery, which ranks Britain’s best seaside towns, has been revealed to allow you to help make your decision on where to visit this summer.

Responses from more than 4,000 visitors have been collated to generate Britian’s top 10 destinations.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s. Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.

“Prices for a UK stay have increased, but there’s no need to pay over the odds. For a holiday on a budget it’s best to aim for an off-season trip. Head to one of the many well priced resorts with your bucket and spade, an empty stomach for the candyfloss and a pile of 2p coins and go make your fortune on the slots.”

Here are the results:

1. Bamburgh Coming in at number one in the Which? annual survey is the gorgeous Bamburgh in Northumberland. This serene seaside village is the perfect place to unwind with five star beaches, seafronts and scenery. It gained an amazing 87% in the destination ratings and offers historic attractions alongside peaceful and relaxing walks and recreational activities. (Credit: Adobe)

2. Llandudno Having a five star trip doesn’t have to cost the earth, as seen in Llandudno. With hotel rooms averaging £95 per night, compared to more than £100 per night for other top ten locations, the town in north Wales does not skimp on its spectacular views and experiences. From visiting the famous Llandudno goats, to trying out highly rated food and drink in the area, the town has something for everyone, gaining an impressive 86% on the survey. (Credit: Adobe)

3. St Andrews As the only Scottish destination in the top ten, St Andrews carries the torch for the country but it is not hard to see why. Famed for its world-renowned golf course, there is also plenty to go around for everyone. The beautiful location gained five stars in an astonishing five categories, including beaches, food and drink and shopping. Earning an overall score of 84%, St Andrews will be on the wishlist for many this summer. (Credit: Adobe)

4. Dartmouth This stunning Riviera-esque seaside town comes in at fourth on the Which? annual survey. Gaining an 83% destination score, Dartmouth in Devon did not receive a rating of lower than three stars across all categories. Boats can be hired and sailed around the coast to catch the full panoramic views. (Credit: Adobe)