4 . Michael Peto

Police are trying to find 64-year-old Michael Peto, who is wanted for historic sexual offence matters involving a male victim. Peto had been at an address in Maidstone, Kent but it is now believed he is in the county of South Yorkshire. Anyone who sees Michael Peto or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 1386 of 04/05/2019. | Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police