From grooming to raping an eight-year-old girl in a place of worship, these men are wanted in connection with various sex offences that could see them locked up behind bars for years.
Crimestoppers have issued these appeals, seeking assistance from the public and urging these individuals to come forward.
If you see any of them, please contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. Your report can be made anonymous.
1. Mohammad Ahmed Abozaid
Mohammad Ahmed Abozaid is wanted for a rape that occurred in Brighton on the March 4, 2023. | Crimestoppers
2. Noor Alam
Alam, 35 — who also goes by the name Ahmed Zakir — is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of assaults in Northampton, including sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in a mosque. Call 999 immediately if you see Alam or 101 if you have information about his whereabouts. Incident number 19000524436 | Northamptonshire Police Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Fatah Benlaredj is wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in an incident that took place in 2007
Fatah Benlaredj is wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in an incident that took place in 2007 | National Crime Agency
4. Michael Peto
Police are trying to find 64-year-old Michael Peto, who is wanted for historic sexual offence matters involving a male victim. Peto had been at an address in Maidstone, Kent but it is now believed he is in the county of South Yorkshire.
Anyone who sees Michael Peto or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 1386 of 04/05/2019. | Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police