According to Crimestoppers, these men are wanted for various burglaries, ranging from thefts at places of worship to residential break-ins.
For instance, police are still trying to locate a man after jewellery worth more than £13,000 was stolen from a house Northamptonshire in 2021.
If you have any information about any of these suspects, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
1. Anthony Chieke
Anthony Chieke is wanted by Surrey Police in connection with a commercial burglary at Redhill Mosque on 15 August 2024. | Crimestoppers
2. Alan Richardson
Alan Richardson is wanted after stealing items from a property following a break-in in Sussex. | Crimestoppers
3. Leon Ferry
Leon Ferry is wanted after breaking into a pub during hours of darkness and stealing bottles of alcohol from behind the bar in Surrey. | Crimestoppers
4. Peter Jason Lee
Peter Jason Lee is currently wanted for an offence of burglary at the home of an elderly and vulnerable female. The offence took place at a residential property in the Brynteg area of Anglesey on October 23, 2023. | Crimestoppers