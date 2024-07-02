Their names and photographs are all listed under the ‘Most wanted’ section on National Crime Agency and Crimestoppers websites, along with details of offences they are believed to hold vital information about.
The crimes include a fatal stabbing, the rape of a teenage girl and romance frauds in which victims were conned out of hundreds of thousands of pounds.
1. Kevin Thomas Parle is wanted in connection with the murders in Liverpool of 16yr old Liam Kelly in 2004 & Lucy Hargreaves in 2005
Kevin Thomas Parle is wanted in connection with the murders in Liverpool of 16yr old Liam Kelly in 2004 & Lucy Hargreaves in 2005 | National Crime Agency
2. Using encrypted comms platform EncroChat, Naveed is accused of acquiring large quantities of cocaine from upstream suppliers and onward distribution through Cardiff and Wales.
Using encrypted comms platform EncroChat, Naveed is accused of acquiring large quantities of cocaine from upstream suppliers and onward distribution through Cardiff and Wales. | National Crime Agency
3. Fatah Benlaredj is wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in an incident that took place in 2007
Fatah Benlaredj is wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in an incident that took place in 2007 | National Crime Agency
4. Known to use the alias Christakis Chrysostomou, Philippou was involved in conspiracies where he and his co-defendants repeatedly set out to acquire, or sometimes to set up from scratch, travel agency businesses which were used as vehicles for fraud. This scam defrauded an estimated 20,000 people.
Known to use the alias Christakis Chrysostomou, Philippou was involved in conspiracies where he and his co-defendants repeatedly set out to acquire, or sometimes to set up from scratch, travel agency businesses which were used as vehicles for fraud. This scam defrauded an estimated 20,000 people. | National Crime Agency