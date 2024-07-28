From raping an eight-year-old girl in a place of worship to raping a 25-year-old woman by posing as a taxi driver, these men are wanted in connection with various sex offences that could see them locked up behind bars for years.
If you see any of them, please contact the NCA at 0370 496 7622 or Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. Your report can be made anonymous.
1. Fatah Benlaredj
Fatah Benlaredj is wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in an incident that took place in 2007 | National Crime Agency
2. Rezgar Zengana
On the 10 December 2006 at Argyle Street, Glasgow, Zengana posed as a private hire taxi driver to pick up his 25 year old female victim before driving her to a private dwelling where he raped his victim. He was convicted of the rape but is still to be sentenced for this offence. | National Crime Agency
3. Mohammed Ahmadi
Mohammed Ahmadi has absconded after being charged in August 2018 with serious sexual offences that occurred in February 2018. He failed to attend court and is now wanted on warrant. He is known to have links to South Wales/Kidderminster and South East England | Crimestoppers
4. Mohammed Lamine Saidi-Sief
Mohammed Lamine Saidi-Sief is wanted by Kent Police for sexual assault on a female aged 13 and over | Crimestoppers