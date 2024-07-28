These are eight rapists, paedophiles & sex predators in the UK who remain at largeThese are eight rapists, paedophiles & sex predators in the UK who remain at large
Britain's most wanted: Rapists, paedophiles & sex predators who remain at large

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago

These are the most wanted rapists, paedophiles, and sex predators in the UK, according to National Crime Agency and Crimestoppers.

From raping an eight-year-old girl in a place of worship to raping a 25-year-old woman by posing as a taxi driver, these men are wanted in connection with various sex offences that could see them locked up behind bars for years.

The National Crime Agency and Crimestoppers have issued these appeals, seeking assistance from the public and urging these individuals to come forward.

If you see any of them, please contact the NCA at 0370 496 7622 or Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. Your report can be made anonymous.

Fatah Benlaredj is wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in an incident that took place in 2007

1. Fatah Benlaredj

On the 10 December 2006 at Argyle Street, Glasgow, Zengana posed as a private hire taxi driver to pick up his 25 year old female victim before driving her to a private dwelling where he raped his victim. He was convicted of the rape but is still to be sentenced for this offence.

2. Rezgar Zengana

Mohammed Ahmadi has absconded after being charged in August 2018 with serious sexual offences that occurred in February 2018. He failed to attend court and is now wanted on warrant. He is known to have links to South Wales/Kidderminster and South East England

3. Mohammed Ahmadi

Mohammed Lamine Saidi-Sief is wanted by Kent Police for sexual assault on a female aged 13 and over

4. Mohammed Lamine Saidi-Sief

