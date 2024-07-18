Their names and photographs are all listed under the ‘Most wanted’ section on the Crimestoppers website, along with details of offences they are believed to hold vital information about.

The crimes include committing a fraud, theft, dangerous driving as well as recall to prison.

Anyone who has information is urged to come forward and assist by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by reporting online on their website.

1 . Roxanna Paun 34-year-old Roxana Paun, who has links with the West Midlands, is wanted in connection with an allegation of robbery in St Peter’s Way car park, Northampton, which occurred on December 15, 2020. Photo: Northamptonshire Police Share

2 . Billie Jo Kane Billie Jo Kane is currently wanted for an offence of burglary that took place at a residential property in the Brynteg area of Anglesey on October 23, 2023 | Crimestoppers Share

3 . Niki Yang Niki Yang is sought in relation to causing serious injury by dangerous driving for which she subsequently failed to appear at court and a warrant for her arrest has been issued. | Crimestoppers Share

4 . Penelope Anne Lawton Penelope Anne Lawton, 53, is wanted for failure to appear for fraud. A warrant was issued against her on January 14, 2016 for offences of fraud in 2007 to 2010. | Crimestoppers Share