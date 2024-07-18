These are nine women wanted by the UK police over a range of crimes including theft and fraud. These are nine women wanted by the UK police over a range of crimes including theft and fraud.
Britain's most wanted women: From burglary to fraud - nine female suspects who remain at large in the UK

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

18th Jul 2024, 8:45pm

Their names and photographs are all listed under the ‘Most wanted’ section on the Crimestoppers website, along with details of offences they are believed to hold vital information about.

The crimes include committing a fraud, theft, dangerous driving as well as recall to prison.

Anyone who has information is urged to come forward and assist by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by reporting online on their website.

34-year-old Roxana Paun, who has links with the West Midlands, is wanted in connection with an allegation of robbery in St Peter’s Way car park, Northampton, which occurred on December 15, 2020.

1. Roxanna Paun

34-year-old Roxana Paun, who has links with the West Midlands, is wanted in connection with an allegation of robbery in St Peter’s Way car park, Northampton, which occurred on December 15, 2020. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Billie Jo Kane is currently wanted for an offence of burglary that took place at a residential property in the Brynteg area of Anglesey on October 23, 2023

2. Billie Jo Kane

Billie Jo Kane is currently wanted for an offence of burglary that took place at a residential property in the Brynteg area of Anglesey on October 23, 2023 | Crimestoppers

Niki Yang is sought in relation to causing serious injury by dangerous driving for which she subsequently failed to appear at court and a warrant for her arrest has been issued.

3. Niki Yang

Niki Yang is sought in relation to causing serious injury by dangerous driving for which she subsequently failed to appear at court and a warrant for her arrest has been issued. | Crimestoppers

Penelope Anne Lawton, 53, is wanted for failure to appear for fraud. A warrant was issued against her on January 14, 2016 for offences of fraud in 2007 to 2010.

4. Penelope Anne Lawton

Penelope Anne Lawton, 53, is wanted for failure to appear for fraud. A warrant was issued against her on January 14, 2016 for offences of fraud in 2007 to 2010. | Crimestoppers

