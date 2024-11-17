Photography company ParrotPrint.com, are offering a Christmas-themed professional makeover and photo session prize to the dog crowned the most unattractive in the UK.

They have now selected the ugliest seven dogs from hundreds of applicants with these finalists now going forward for a final selection. The seven dogs hail from across the country and include a Pug Chinese Crested cross from Bristol who looks so much like a pig, her owner warns people in advance of meeting her.

Another finalist, Colin, a Bulldog from Stafford is the son of a Crufts champion, while Muppet, a Chinese Crested from Peterborough is the brother of the World’s Ugliest Dog 2012.

Last year's winner, Peggy, shot to stardom, appearing on BBC Breakfast and This Morning before landing a leading role in the latest Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

A winner will be announced in December when the ugly mutt will receive a Christmas-themed photoshoot and pampering prize.

Take a look at the faces of these dogs that are sure to give you a sore eye.

1 . Muglee Name: Muglee (her) Age: 5 Breed: Pug Chinese Crested Cross Location: Marshfield, Bristol Interesting Fact: The only lady to make the final but passers-by often mistake her for a pig. Makes the strangest noises ever heard from an animal

2 . Colin Name: Colin Age: 9 Breed: 100% Bulldog Location: Stafford Interesting Fact: Colin's dad was a Crufts champion. Works as a guard dog at a mechanics.

3 . Charlie Name: Charlie Age: 9 Breed: Pug Wire-Haired Terrier Cross Location: Barnsley Interesting Fact: Charlie only understands Romanian, so he is being taught English. Has a lazy eye, a wonky paw and is prone to wandering off due to the language barrier.

4 . Louie Name: Louie (Meat) Age: 7 Breed: French / English Bulldog Location: Newcastle Interesting Fact: Louie is football and Newcastle United mad.