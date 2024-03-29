Smoke in the cockpit prompted a British Airways flight to make an emergency landing at Manchester Airport. Flight BA1369, from Heathrow to Manchester, was greeted by firefighters at an isolated part of the runway, though passengers were able to leave normally at around 4.55pm on Thursday (March 28).

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said the decision to stage an emergency landing was taken as a precaution after a "minor technical issue" on the plane, with two other planes asked to circle the area before being allowed to land. The spokesperson told the BBC: "There was never a significant concern. British Airways will be looking at what caused the smoke."