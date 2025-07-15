A 25-year-old British backpacker is currently behind bars accused of killing a father-of-two in Western Australia.

British backpacker, Alicia Kemp, has been accused of killing a father-of-two in Western Australia. The 25-year-old from Redditch in Worcestershire, will remain behind bars until her case returns to court on August 11 for legal argument.

Kemp allegedly collided with Thanh Phan, 51, while riding through Perth’s city centre on May 31. Mr Phan died in hospital days later after suffering a brain bleed.

Kemp has been charged with dangerous driving causing death under the influence of alcohol, as well as dangerous driving causing bodily harm under the influence of alcohol. She is yet to enter a plea.

Court officials said Kemp, who was denied bail at a hearing in June, appeared at Perth Magistrates’ Court via video link on Tuesday (July 15). The charge of dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Under Western Australian law, e-scooter riders must wear a helmet, be sober, carry no passengers and be aged over 16 years old.